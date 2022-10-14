Hoylecohen LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $2,621,000. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.5% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

