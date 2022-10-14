IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 2.8% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. 81,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,378,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

