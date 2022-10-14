ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Gerhard Fusenig Acquires 5,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($61,261.48).

Gerhard Fusenig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,803 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95).

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($12.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £704.35 million and a PE ratio of 300.91. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 928 ($11.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,314 ($15.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

