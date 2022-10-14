Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.0 %

PWR stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

