Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,485 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Celanese Trading Up 3.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.