Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,338,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

EXPE opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

