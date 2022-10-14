Ieq Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

