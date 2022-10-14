Ieq Capital LLC Has $264,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth $143,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 145.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

