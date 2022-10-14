Ieq Capital LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,299,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

