Ieq Capital LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

