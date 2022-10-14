Ieq Capital LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Avnet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avnet Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.05 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

