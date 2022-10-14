Ieq Capital LLC Invests $326,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,658 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 51.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 500.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIVN opened at 32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is 35.05 and its 200-day moving average is 33.28. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.