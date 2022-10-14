Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PODD opened at $234.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.47. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

