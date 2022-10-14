Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $357.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

