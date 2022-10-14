Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,420. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

