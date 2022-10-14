Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,186 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FBHS opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

