Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.74 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $197.32.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

