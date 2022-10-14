Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,395 shares of company stock worth $1,993,964 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.