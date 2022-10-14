Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

