Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $123.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.