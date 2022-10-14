Ieq Capital LLC Takes $250,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

PHM stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

