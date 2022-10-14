Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 99.2% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 7.8 %

UPRO stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

