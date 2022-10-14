Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $6,333,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

