InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.73 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

