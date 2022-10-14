Insider Buying: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) Director Lori Constance Covert bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$508,200.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.70 million during the quarter.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

