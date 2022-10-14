Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 80 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £375.20 ($453.36).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £369.82 ($446.86).

BP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 449.35 ($5.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 415.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 471.19 ($5.69).

BP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is presently -25.17%.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.