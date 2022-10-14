Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Buys 12,154 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Les Lehner acquired 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $942,467.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.5 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

