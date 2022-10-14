Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 50 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($180.04).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 37 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 404 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($180.62).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 292.70 ($3.54) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.86 ($7.41).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

