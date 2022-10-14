Insulet Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.05 and its 200 day moving average is $239.47. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Insulet by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.