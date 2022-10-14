Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of IART stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after purchasing an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

