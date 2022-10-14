Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $34.26 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

