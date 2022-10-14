iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.