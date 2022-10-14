iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

