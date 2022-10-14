iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $805,680,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,684,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,164 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

