iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $67.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.