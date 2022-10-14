iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.