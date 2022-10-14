J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.