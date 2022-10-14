J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,421 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

