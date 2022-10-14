J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Twitter by 8.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Shares of TWTR opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

