J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 152.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $294.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

