J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

