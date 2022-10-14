J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $242.16 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

