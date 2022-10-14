J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

FDX opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

