J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $199,606,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

