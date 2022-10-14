J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $570,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 240,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $105.67 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

