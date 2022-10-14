J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,655 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.



