J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

