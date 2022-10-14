J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.