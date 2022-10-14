J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

