J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

